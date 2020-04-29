Ballots were scheduled to be mailed Wednesday for the May 19 Oregon Primary Election.
For the first time, voters will receive a postage-paid envelope to return their ballots. County elections officials said voters should expect to receive their ballots in the mail by May 1; if you are registered and do not receive your ballot by that date, call your elections office.
In addition to state, local and federal offices to fill, voters in Wasco County will determine a request to update the County Charter (first instance since 1994) and voters in Hood River County will cast ballots on a public safety tax measure to fund Sheriff’s Office and other public safety functions.
A long list of U.S. House District 2 candidates are on the ballot (incumbent Greg Walden will not seek re-election) and one Democrat challenger will go against Sen. Ron Wyden and four Republicans are on the ballot.
Ballots must be in the hands of elections offices by 8 p.m. on May 19 for Oregon elections; postmarks do not count.
Washington state’s primary comes Aug. 4; online candidate filing deadline is May 11-15. The ballot will include Klickitat County Dist. 1 Commission, now held by Rex Johnston, and Dist. 3, now held by Jim Sizemore, both four-year terms expire this year.
Voters in northeast Oregon will choose candidates to advance to the November Primary in elections for State House — 52, 57 and 59 — and Senate — Districts 29 and 30.
Here’s what’s on the ballot in Gorge counties in Oregon:
Wasco County
Assessor — Jill Amery
Clerk — Lisa Gambee
Commissioner, Position 2 — Steve Kramer and Marcus Swift
Sheriff — Lane Magill
Treasurer — Elijah Preston
District Attorney — Eric Nisley, Matthew Ellis
Incumbents are Gambee, Kramer, Magill, Preston and Nisley.
Ballot drop locations: Maupin City Hall, Wasco County Elections Office, County Courthouse 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 24-hour drop box at 5th Street entrance of the County Courthouse.
Sherman County
Sheriff — Brad Lohrey
Justice of the Peace — Ron McDermid, Geremy Shull, and Deanna Christiansen
County Clark — Kristi Brown
Lohrey and McDermid are incumbents.
Hood River County
Sheriff — Matt English
County Commission Chair — Mike Oates
County Commission Position 2 — Paul Henke, Arthur Babitz
County Commission, Position 4 — Les Perkins
District Attorney — Carrie Rasmussen and Sean Kallery
State Rep. Dist. 52 — Anna Williams and Jeff Helfrich
Oates, Williams, English, and Perkins are incumbents.
Ballot drop box is located next to the main entrance of the County Administration Building at Sixth and State streets in Hood River.
Ballot notes
May 12 — Recommended last day to return ballots by mail.
May 19 — Election Day. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Postmarks do not count.
Due to COVID-19 transmission, voters are asked to seal their ballot envelope with a wet cloth rather than licking the envelope.
