Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and North Central Public Health Department host a free, eight-week tobacco education and support group Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 through March 25 in classrooms 1-2, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, 810 12th St.
The program is designed to provide participants with tools necessary to stop smoking, said a press release.
Class curriculum will center around behavior modification techniques, coping skills, social change and stress management.
Each class will offer a presentation and handouts, as well as allow for activity and discussion, said a press release. Participation is based on personal comfort level, as is setting a quitting date (encouraged but not essential).
Participants will be entered into a raffle drawing for one of two $50 gift cards, awarded at the end of the eight weeks, for each class attended.
Snacks will be provided at each class.
To register, call 541-387-1353 or 541-993-2210; provide your name and best contact information.
