The Hood River County Library Foundation literary and local history trivia fundraiser will be held Jan. 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. in the upstairs library at pFriem Family Brewers.
This event is part of pFriem’s fundraiser series that highlights and supports local non-profits in the community. All drinks purchased during the event in the pFriem library will be donated to the Hood River County Library Foundation. Half of all beer-to-go sales (bottles, growlers, or crowlers) placed at the event will also be donated.
There is a suggested donation of $10 per person to play trivia. There will be teams of four, or join a team. Bring a phone or tablet to access the trivia game.
