Hood River County hosted a group of middle school students and chaperones from Tsuruta, Japan, beginning with a welcome dinner March 14 at the Hood River Saddle Club.
The dinner and program by the visitors included the art of origami and how to wear a kimono, as well as speeches. The students attended Hood Riv\er Middle School and Wy’east Middle School on Friday and Monday. They also went to the Moda Center to watch the Trailblazers play Monday night.
Tuesday was spent in Hood River, touring both the Pine Grove and Idlewilde cemeteries, visiting Mid Valley Elementary, receiving a cooking lesson from Ben Stenn at Celilo and then shopping in downtown. Later, students and host families went to Westside Elementary for roller skating.
Wednesday was spent in Portland, shopping, and Thursday on Mount Hood, skiing. The students departed Hood River for home Friday morning.
Look for more photos in next Wednesday’s Kaleidoscope.
