Two residents have offered their names for an open seat on Hood River City Council. Gladys Rivera has submitted her application to City Hall to fill the open seat vacated this fall when Kate McBride was appointed to fill out the term of mayor.
Peter Cornelison, a 20-year resident who served on Council from 2014-2018, said Thursday he plans to apply.
Qualified residents of the City of Hood River may apply by Nov. 18. Applications must be received at City Hall no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Details at the city’s website: cityofhoodriver.gov. Rivera, a Hood River native, works at a local hospital, feels City Council needs a voice to represent the Hispanic community, which she estimates comprises half the population.
“I want to help create that bridge with other voices are not part of the process to feel confident about raising their voices,” Rivera said.
Applications are at City Hall, 211 Second St. Details at the city’s websitecityofhoodriver.gov, or e-mail j.gray@cityofhoodriver.gov.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.