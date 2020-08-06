A teenaged male from Washington state drowned in the Columbia River Wednesday night and searchers from multiple Gorge agencies are searching the Columbia River just off Marina Beach in Hood River in search of a second apparent drowning victim, an adult male, according to Hood River County Sheriff Matt English. He said the search is being concentrated near where the man was last seen.
Both victims were part of a group of swimmers from a church in Ridgefield, Wash., who got into trouble in deep water off Marina Beach early Wednesday evening, according to English.
Five people were rescued by people in the area, including a man on a waverunner, but two of the group went missing.
A short time later, the youth was found about a mile downstream near the mouth of the White Salmon river, after a search by Hood River Police and Columbia Inter-tribal Fisheries Enforcement (CRITFC).
The search continued until dark and resumed Thursday at 8 a.m. with Hood River County marine patrol joined by Skamania County Sheriff dive team, and boats from Klickitat and Wasco counties, as well as CRITFC and Hood River Police.
Rising winds will be a complicating factor in the search, according to English.
