Packer Farms’ first pie contest drew an audience of 20 or so people Saturday.
They got to sample two apple pies in the sales barn at Packers’ Thomsen Road site.
The farms’ first pie contest drew only two submissions — but what submissions.
Winner Stephanie Fraser of The Dalles took home a $250 prize and Dani Herman of Parkdale won $150.
The only rule was the pies had to include Gravenstein apples — a popular pastry fruit now at its peak in the Gorge.
Fraser made a traditional dish pie made from apples from Evans Fruit in The Dalles; Herman made a crumble from fruit bought at Kiyokawa’s in Parkdale.
Owner Tammi Packer praised both bakers for their use of the Gravensteins, but said Fraser‘s had the edge because of its touch of lemon.
Packer and employee Augustus Schrankel had the judging honors. Asked about tasting the pies, Schrankel said, “Oh!” and grinned. “I’m glad they brought me in for this. I’m really glad people could come in and make pies for us. I’m already looking forward to next year.”
Both Fraser and Herman are long-time bakers, but it was the first pie contest for both.
“It was fun. It was a little streesful,” said Fraser, who has an 11-month-old child. “You have a little one too?” she said to Herman, who nodded in agreement. “I bet we both had help,” she said.
Fraser is a full-time mom and Herman teaches at May Street Elementary.
Packer said, in presenting the check to Fraser, “This is what I would consider a classic Gravenstein pie. It (the decision) was so hard. I really loved Dani’s too. It was fabulous.”
Her staff cut up the pies into three-bite samples and Packer waved to the folks gathered in the barn.
“Come on up, and thank you!”
Packer said of the event, “It was fun, and pies were so wonderful. We had five entries but only two came.”
A kids’ dessert contest, also with cash prizes, was announced, but there were no takers.
“Our first year is like our training year,” Packer said. “We know the second year will be better. Next year all the kids who were here will remember.”
She explained that Packer’s did a pie tasting in November “and we made a whole bunch of pies and everyone tasted them and we did a contest, and we wanted to do one ever since.
“We’ve been really excited, and we know next year will be even better.”
