United Way of the Columbia Gorge held its annual allocation announcement reception at Mt. Hood Winery on May 2, announcing allocations of $251,000 to 33 agencies in Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, Klickitat and Skamania counties.
Funds will go to these organizations: 3 Square, Back Packs 4 Kids, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Columbia Gorge Community Action Council, Columbia Gorge Peace Village, Community Backpack Program, TheDalles Community Meal Inc., The Dalles Meals on Wheels, FISH Food Banks, Gorge Ecumenical Ministries’ Emergency Voucher Program, Gorge Explorers, Gorge Grown, HAVEN, Helping Hands Against Violence, Hood River Christmas Project, Hood River Warming Shelter, Hood River County Meals on Wheels, Klickitat County Senior Services, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, Mid-Columbia Children’s Council, Inc., New Hope Farms, South Wasco Youth Programs, Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center, Skamania County Council on Domestic Violence, Skamania County Senior Service, Skamania County Senior Services Transportation, Start Making A Reader Today (SMART), Team First Book, The Next Door Inc. Youth Services Program, WAGAP Food, WAGAP Programs for Peaceful Living, WAGAP Youth Center, and Youth Empowerment Shelter (YES).
