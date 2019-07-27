United Way of the Columbia Gorge (UWCG) presented checks Tuesday, totaling $251,000 to 33 agencies for its 2019-20 programs awards, including a new agency, 3 Square, a nutrition program based in Stevenson. The event was at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn Gorge Room. Volunteer of the Year award went to Jack Miller from Helping Hands Against Violence, Inc.
“He is so well known for showing up for people,” said Jarrod Holmes, United Way executive director. “He’ll show up by himself or with others and help out with whatever needs doing. He really gives of himself.”
UWCG also honored Paul Blackburn for his many years with the organization, including serving as board chair.
“He’s the epitome of a giver. He’s done so much to help United Way. We will miss him,” said Gordy Sato, who has been with United Way for 24 years.
UWCG awardees:
Back Packs 4 Kids, Goldendale
Court Appointed Special Advocates
Columbia Gorge Child Advocacy Center
Columbia Gorge Peace Village
Community Backpack Program, The Dalles
Community Meal Inc., The Dalles
The Dalles Meals on Wheels
FISH food banks, Hood River County
Gorge Ecumenical Ministries Emergency Voucher Program
Gorge Explorers
Gorge Grown Food Network
HAVEN, The Dalles
Helping Hands Against Violence, Hood River
Hood River Christmas Project
Hood River Shelter Services
Hood River County Meals on Wheels
Klickitat County Senior Services
Mid-Columbia Community Action Council
Mid-Columbia Children’s Council
New Hope Farms, Goldendale
22. South Wasco Youth Programs, Inc*
Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center
Skamania County Council on Domestic Violence
Skamania County Senior Services Food
Skamania County Senior Services Transportation
Start Making A Reader Today, Hood River and Wasco counties
Team First Book, Hood River
The Next Door Inc. Youth Services Program
Washington Gorge Action Programs, Food, Programs for Peaceful Living, and Youth Center
Youth Empowerment Shelter
