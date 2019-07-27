United Way of the Columbia Gorge (UWCG) presented checks Tuesday, totaling  $251,000 to 33 agencies for its 2019-20 programs awards, including a new agency, 3  Square, a nutrition program based in Stevenson. The event was at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn Gorge Room. Volunteer of the Year award went to Jack Miller from Helping Hands Against Violence, Inc.

“He is so well known for showing up for people,” said Jarrod Holmes, United Way executive director. “He’ll show up by himself or with others and help out with whatever needs doing. He really gives of himself.”

UWCG also honored Paul Blackburn for his many years with the organization, including serving as board chair.

“He’s the epitome of a giver. He’s done so much to help United Way. We will miss him,” said Gordy Sato, who has been with United Way for 24 years.

UWCG awardees:

Back Packs 4 Kids, Goldendale

Court Appointed Special Advocates

Columbia Gorge Child Advocacy Center

Columbia Gorge Peace Village

Community Backpack Program, The Dalles

Community Meal Inc., The Dalles

The Dalles Meals on Wheels

FISH food banks, Hood River County

Gorge Ecumenical Ministries Emergency Voucher Program

Gorge Explorers

Gorge Grown Food Network

HAVEN, The Dalles

Helping Hands Against Violence, Hood River

Hood River Christmas Project

Hood River Shelter Services

Hood River County Meals on Wheels

Klickitat County Senior Services

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council

Mid-Columbia Children’s Council

New Hope Farms, Goldendale

22. South Wasco Youth Programs, Inc*

Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center

Skamania County Council on Domestic Violence

Skamania County Senior  Services Food

Skamania County Senior  Services Transportation

Start Making A Reader Today, Hood River and Wasco counties

Team First Book, Hood River

The Next Door Inc. Youth Services Program

Washington Gorge Action Programs, Food, Programs for Peaceful Living, and Youth Center

Youth Empowerment Shelter

