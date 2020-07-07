The University of Utah congratulated 8,628 graduates in its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30.
The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020.
Local graduates include:
Lincoln Gay of The Dalles, whose major is listed as Biology MS, Zev Glass of The Dalles, whose major is listed as Mechanical Engineering BME, and Ford Huntington of White Salmon, whose major is listed as Asian Studies BA.
