Final unofficial election results (last updated on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website at 4:35 a.m. on May 20) for May 19 primary show 8,319 votes cast by 15,049 eligible voters in Hood River County, a 55.28 percent turnout.
Statewide, 1,305,638 ballots were received from 2,845,570 eligible voters, a 45.88 percent turnout.
Below are the unofficial results for the local, state and federal races that Hood River County voters cast their ballots for. (When applicable, statewide results are in parenthesis after the local results).
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, COMMISSIONER, CHAIR
MICHAEL J. OATES 97.35 percent; 5,546 votes
WRITE-IN 2.65 percent; 151 votes
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2
ARTHUR BABITZ 59.03 percent; 1,150 votes
PAUL HENKE 40.66 percent; 762 votes
WRITE-IN 0.31 percent; 6 votes
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 4
LES PERKINS 97.12 percent; 1,248 votes
WRITE-IN 2.88 percent; 37 votes
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, SHERIFF
MATTHEW T. ENGLISH 97.23 percent; 6,103 votes
WRITE-IN 2.77 percent; 174 votes
14-69 HOOD RIVER: PUBLIC SAFETY FIVE-YEAR LOCAL OPTION TAX
YES 56.97 percent; 4,460 votes
NO 43.03 percent; 3,363 votes
DISTRICT ATTORNEY, HOOD RIVER COUNTY
CARRIE RASMUSSEN 58.93 percent; 4,477 votes
SEAN KALLERY 40.92 percent; 3,109 votes
WRITE-IN 0.14 percent; 11 votes
PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT
JOSEPH R BIDEN 68.80 percent; 2,741 (67.43 percent; 354,108)
BERNIE SANDERS 18.95 percent; 755 votes (19.34 percent; 101,565 votes)
ELIZABETH WARREN 8.84 percent; 352 votes (9.41 percent; 49,400 votes)
TULSI GABBARD 1.58 percent; 63 votes(1.72 percent, 9,026 votes)
WRITE-IN 1.83 percent; 73 votes (2.10, 11,039 votes)
PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN
DONALD J. TRUMP 90.89 percent; 1,657 votes (93.61 percent; 303,504 votes)
WRITE-IN 9.11 percent; 166 votes(6.39 percent; 20,732 votes)
US SENATOR - DEMOCRAT
JEFF MERKLEY 99.09 percent; 3,582 votes (98.67 percent; 482,124 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.91 percent; 33 votes (1.33 percent; 6,475 votes)
US SENATOR - REPUBLICAN
PAUL J ROMERO JR 25.09 percent; 403 votes (30.32 percent; 91,640 votes)
ROBERT SCHWARTZ 15.69 percent; 252 votes (11.33 percent; 34,256 votes)
JO RAE PERKINS 48.94 percent; 786 votes (48.98 percent; 148,040 votes)
JOHN VERBEEK 8.84 percent; 142 votes (8.16 percent; 24,650 votes)
WRITE-IN 1.43 percent; 23 votes (1.21 percent; 3,670 votes)
US REPRESENTATIVE, 2ND DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT
JACK HOWARD 8.67 percent; 257 votes(8.26 percent; 5,828 votes)
JOHN P HOLM 6.91 percent; 205 votes (8.10 percent; 5,715 votes)
NICK (NIK) L HEUERTZ 31.91 percent; 946 votes (30.96 percent; 21,836 votes)
ALEX SPENSER 34.10 percent; 1,011 votes(32.19 percent; 22,705 votes)
CHRIS VAUGHN 16.56 percent; 491 votes (18.23 percent; 12,862 votes)
WRITE-IN 1.85 percent; 55 votes(2.26 percent; 1,591 votes)
US REPRESENTATIVE, 2ND DISTRICT - REPUBLICAN
MARK R ROBERTS 2.23 percent; 42 votes (1.12 percent; 1,264 votes)
KNUTE C BUEHLER 30.43 percent; 573 votes (22.40 percent; 25,185 votes)
CLIFF BENTZ 31.28 percent; 589 votes (30.59 percent; 32,389 votes)
KENNETH W MEDENBACH 0.37 percent; 7 votes (.22 percent; 249 votes)
JEFF SMITH 2.50 percent; 47 votes (2.13 percent; 2,393 votes)
TRAVIS A FAGER 3.19 percent; 60 votes (3.61 percent; 4,058 votes)
JUSTIN LIVINGSTON 1.22 percent; 23 votes (1.14 percent; 1,277 votes)
JIMMY CRUMPACKER 20.23 percent; 381 votes (18.14 percent; 20,399 votes)
GLENN CAREY 0.64 percent; 12 votes (0.24 percent; 274 votes)
DAVID R CAMPBELL 0.90 percent; 17 votes (0.35 percent; 395 votes)
JASON A ATKINSON 6.48 percent; 122 votes (19.67; 22,109 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.53 percent; 10 votes (0.39 percent; 436 votes)
SECRETARY OF STATE - DEMOCRAT
MARK D HASS 20.09 percent; 754 votes (35.96 percent; 177,174 votes)
JAMIE MCLEOD-SKINNER 58.01 percent; 2,177 votes (27.95 percent; 137,710 votes)
SHEMIA FAGAN 21.32 percent; 800 votes (35.32 percent; 174,014 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.59 percent; 22 votes (0.78 percent; 3,844 votes)
SECRETARY OF STATE - REPUBLICAN
KIM THATCHER 81.75 percent; 1,375 votes (85.06 percent; 256,306 votes)
DAVE W STAUFFER 17.06 percent; 287 votes (13.93 percent; 42,477 votes)
WRITE-IN 1.19 percent; 20 votes (1 percent; 3,062 votes)
STATE TREASURER - DEMOCRAT
TOBIAS READ Democrat 99.21 percent; 2,887 votes (98.72 percent; 398,444 votes)
WRITE-IN Democrat 0.79 percent; 23 votes(1.28; 5,164 votes)
STATE TREASURER - REPUBLICAN
JEFF GUDMAN 99.30 percent; 1,417 votes (98.91 percent; 257,255 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.70 percent; 10 votes (1.09 percent; 2,834 votes)
ATTORNEY GENERAL - DEMOCRAT
ELLEN ROSENBLUM 99.16 percent; 3,084 votes (99.01 percent; 414,331 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.84 percent; 26 votes (0.99 percent; 4,149 votes)
ATTORNEY GENERAL - REPUBLICAN
MICHAEL CROSS 99.12 percent; 1,357 votes (96.91 percent; 236,241 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.88 percent; 12 votes (3.09 percent; 7,545 votes)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 52ND DISTRICT - DEMOCRAT
ANNA WILLIAMS 98.85 percent; 3,338 votes (98.73 percent; 4,515 votes)
WRITE-IN 1.15 percent; 39 votes (1.27 percent; 58 votes)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 52ND DISTRICT - REPUBLICAN
JEFF HELFRICH 98.83 percent; 1,610 votes (98.94 percent; 4,676 votes)
WRITE-IN 1.17 percent; 19 votes (1.06 percent; 50 votes)
JUDGE OF THE SUPREME COURT, POSITION 1
THOMAS A BALMER - INCUMBENT 74.65 percent; 4,508 votes (71.52 percent; 627,986 votes)
VAN POUNDS 24.99 percent; 1,509 votes (28.08 percent; 246,574 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.36 percent; 22 votes (0.40 percent; 3,548 votes)
JUDGE OF THE SUPREME COURT, POSITION 7
MARTHA WALTERS - INCUMBENT 99.06 percent; 5,152 votes (98.64 percent; 713,920 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.94 percent; 49 votes (1.36 percent; 9,856 votes)
JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS, POSITION 11
JOEL DEVORE - INCUMBENT 60.13 percent; 3,555 votes (58.19 percent; 494,454 votes)
KYLE L KROHN 39.50 percent; 2,335 votes (41.41 percent; 351,920 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.37 percent; 22 votes (0.40 percent; 3,400 votes)
JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS, POSITION 1
JOSEPHINE H MOONEY - INCUMBENT 99.08 percent; 5,050 votes (98.59 percent; 695,883 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.92 percent; 47 votes (1.41 percent; 9,926 votes)
JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS, POSITION 12
ERIN C LAGESEN - INCUMBENT 99.07 percent; 4,987 votes (98.83 percent; 693,586 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.93 percent; 47 votes (1.17 percent; 8,190 votes)
JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS, POSITION 13
DOUG TOOKEY - INCUMBENT 99.06 percent; 4,941 votes (98.68 percent; 684,625 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.94 percent; 47 votes (1.32 percent; 9,135 votes)
JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, 7TH DISTRICT, POSITION 3
KAREN OSTRYE - INCUMBENT 99.10 percent; 5,294 votes (98.83 percent; 11,841 votes)
WRITE-IN 0.90 percent; 48 votes (1.17 percent; 140 votes)
