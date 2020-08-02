Update, Aug. 3
Crews battle Fir Mountain Fire
Blaze burns at Wasco-Hood River county line
By Kirby Neumann-Rea
Columbia Gorge News
Controlling the spot fires surrounding the main body of Fir Mountain fire was the main task Monday at the timber and wildland fire straddling the Hood River and Wasco County line.
Firefighters were challenged with wind and dry vegetation as they used dozers and hand crews to construct fireline on the fire perimeter. Air resources, including large air tankers and water scooping aircraft were used throughout the day to support ground resources in efforts to control the spread of the fire. As resources are available, air attack was scheduled to continue Monday (after press time). A fire camp has been established at Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell.
The fire has grown to approximately 250 acres by Monday, burning on private forestland and Hood River County ownership.
The fire is located eight miles southeast of Hood River, burning east from Fir Mountain Road toward Godberson Road. Single tree torching and spotting across the fireline has hampered efforts to secure the perimeter in some areas. Dozers are being used to construct fireline where the terrain allows, and hand crews are working in areas where slope limits access for equipment.
The fire was reported late Saturday night. The cause is not yet known, according to Kyle Nairns of ODF, who said rising winds are a concerning factor in the spread of the fire. Gusts up to 13 miles an hour are forecast in Hood River Monday, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. On Tuesday, the forecast was for lighter winds and mid-afternoon temperatures up to the mid-90s.
In addition to the fixed wing aircraft and helicopters working on the fire Monday, resources included three dozers, four tenders, six hand crews, five wildland fire engines, and numerous overhead. These include contract resources, Wy’East Fire, Mosier Fire, Hood River Fire, Parkdale Fire, Mount Hood National Forest, and Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The Hood River and Wasco County Sheriff’s offices are working with incident command to ensure public safety in the fire area.
DNR helicopters were dispatched out of Dallesport Sunday morning and made several aerial drops on the fire throughout the day. No structures are believed threatened, according to Wy’east chief Greg Borton. The fire is the first large one this summer in Hood River County.
ODF’s Christie Shaw said Monday that on Sunday afternoon and evening, “we were battling trying to get a big picture view of the fire, as the plume of smoke spread over the top of it. Sunday night we could see there were a dozen spot fires and it gave us a better picture.
“The goal Monday is to get dozer lines around the spot fires and maintain control of those,” Shaw said. The fire was first reported to be a mile or more south, near the Pinemont staging area. ODF and private contract firefighters assembled Sunday morning at Moore Orchards on Highway 35 near the intersection with Ehrck Hill Road.
“Excited to get to work,” said firefighter Sam Taylor of The Dalles. “We feel for people around here and want to get it under control and keep it away from houses and people.”
Crews including those staging heavy equipment lined up Fir Mountain Road just east of Odell Sunday morning, and vehicle access to the areas north and east of the Pine Grove and Odell areas were restricted to local only because of the numbers of fire vehicles staging on the narrow, winding roads.
A Type 3 Team from Central Oregon Fire Management Service took command of the fire Monday, bringing management and resources from Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. Resources will staff the fire Monday, taking advantage of cooler temperatures and humidity recovery but will continue to experience strong winds on the exposed ridgetops. Firefighters will be focusing to secure existing fireline and minimize spread of the fire.
For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.
