This story is developing quickly and will be updated as information comes in.
Due to concerns of COVID-19, the following events have been canceled:
- The Hood River Aquatic Center is open until 5 p.m. on March 14, and closed March 15 until further notice.
- Saturday night Bingo at Hood River Elks is cancelled until further notice.
- Hood River County Library District will be closed March 14-31. All locations will undergo a thorough cleaning during this time. "Don't worry about returning or renewing your materials," said Library Director Rachael Fox in a press release. "We will extend the due date and waive fines during the closure."
- “Radium Girls,” at HRVHS, has been canceled for the remainder of its run, in keeping with School District policy on canceling all non-essential school activities.
- Lock-In event, annual all-nighter for HRVHS students scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled.
- Wind Challenge, this weekend in The Dalles, has been canceled
- Feast of Words, March 14 at Hood River Library, canceled.
- Double Mountain anniversary party has been postponed until a date to be announced this summer.
- Maryhill Museum in Maryhill, Wash., has canceled all events through at least March 31.
- Until at least April 30, no non-essential OSU-sponsored events of more than 50 attendees will be permitted. All events with fewer than 50 attendees will be held with maximum social distancing.
- The March 14 and March 25 community classes, held at Valley Christian Church, have been canceled. “Oregon State University is committed to state, national and global efforts to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, while appropriately continuing the essential activities of teaching, research, OSU Extension and engagement,” said an OSU Extension press release.
- Hood River Electric Co-op annual meeting on March 12 was canceled.
- Hood River Art Club’s March 19 monoprint workshop by Julie Abowitt has been canceled.
- U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) postponed two upcoming town halls due to a change in the Congressional schedule. “I had planned to return to Oregon to hold town halls in Gilliam and Wheeler County on Friday, March 13. However, in order for Congress to continue to work on our nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Congressional schedule has changed,” Walden announced. “Due to this change, I will need to remain in Washington longer than planned. To those who were planning to attend my upcoming town halls, I will release an updated schedule at a later date.”
- Aging in the Gorge Alliance and Gorge Ecumenical Ministries are postponing their brown-bag lunch on aging scheduled for March 18. The event will be rescheduled to April 15.
- Delta Kappa has canceled its ninth annual Bingo fundraiser scheduled for April 4.
- Horizon Christian has postponed its March 14 open house.
- Hood River Chamber of Commerce has suspended all meetings and official events for the next 30 days. Hood River Cider Fest has been rescheduled from April 18 to May 30.
- Wy’east High School Class of 1967 Luncheon scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
- Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network has canceled its Monday, March 16 meeting. "With the news changing almost daily, CGCAN organizers are actively reviewing state and county health advisories and are updating plans as new information becomes available," said a press release. "Community health and safety is our first concern. We are looking at options for Gorge Earth Month - April 2020 activities and will provide updates here, on the CGCAN website and on social media, soon."
- The Washington State Department of Health has closed all senior lunch programs from March 16 through April 9. In the Gorge, that affects White Salmon (Monday and Wednesdays), Goldendale (Tuesdays and Thursdays) and Lyle (Tuesdays).
- The Rocky Mountain Elks Banquet scheduled for April 25 has been postponed. Organizers hope to hold the event in June.
- The Confluence Sense of Place lecture scheduled for March 18 has been postponed.
- The City of Hood River has suspended official meetings and canceled all non-essential City meetings, including committee meetings, through April 1. Questions to City departments can be answered by phone or the "live chat" function on the City's website at cityofhoodriver.gov. The City's main phone number is 541-386-1488, and department direct lines can be found on the city’s website as well as department email addresses.
- The Hood River Valley Adult Center is closed from Monday March 13-April 8. Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered and those who eat at the Congregate meal site can come and get a drive thru meal weekdays at noon.
- Columbia Center for the Arts is closed effective Saturday, March 14, and all public performances and events through April 10 are suspended — including Charlotte’s Web, the Banff Center Mountain Film Festival on April 6, and Lunafest on April 8-9. The opening of Charlotte’s Web will be postponed. Already-purchased tickets for any affected event may be exchanged via events@columbiaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.