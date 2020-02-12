Women in the workforce can connect at new Chamber event
The female focused Chamber of Commerce program, “Uplift, Unfiltered,” is specifically geared towards all who identify as women in the workforce. Its focus is an unfiltered platform for conversation, connection, and education, with the intention to hold space and provide support for women in the workforce, according to Kate Schroeder, executive director of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, in a press release.
“The Hood River Chamber has shifted its focus towards advocacy, connection and education, and this group accomplishes all three goals. We see the opportunity to connect working women with each other and we want to provide the platform for working women to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education and networking support,” Schroeder said.
The inaugural event will be held at Naked Winery’s “Barrel Annex” space, at their winery location at 13th and Wasco streets, on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
The event will feature the stories of Jeanie Vieira, CEO of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, and Kim Salvesen-Pauly, owner of Windermere Realty. Attend this event to hear their “unfiltered storyTime will also be provided to share, learn, and identify, woman to woman, Schroeder said. Complimentary appetizers, sponsored by BBSI, and wine, hosted by Naked Winery, will be served.
The event is free to Chamber members and $25 for non-members. RSVP by calling 541-386-2000, or email maryellen@hoodriver.org.
