Hood River native Skylar Van Tilburg has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s 2020 Summer Fellows program.
Van Tilburg, a 2020 graduate of the University of Oregon, majored in Journalism/Public Relations. She attended Hood River Valley High School.
Normally, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides 50 paid internships at Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy Foundation has had to re-imagine its internship program this year offering the 50 students selected from across the country the chance to either intern remotely or enroll as a Summer Fellow.
“I feel incredibly honored to be chosen as a Television Academy Foundation Summer Fellow,” said Van Tilburg in a press release. “Television has allowed me to learn about the world through visual stories. Growing up in a rural town in Oregon, television shows provided opportunities to learn about different cultures and listen to a variety of stories. I have known I wanted to work in the television industry since I was young, and Nina Barone, a Television Academy Foundation Alumni, inspired me to pursue this dream. This is something I have wanted for so long and it feels unreal to have been selected.”
(Barone is a 2013 graduate of HRVHS who graduated from Arizona State University in 2017.)
The Summer Fellows Program includes virtual one-on-one visits with professionals in a student’s field of study, online panels with leaders in the television industry, and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead. Fellows also become life-long members of the foundation’s alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.
The program includes a series of professional development webinars for students with industry professionals including writer/director Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), Amazon Studios executives Albert Cheng (chief operating officer and co-head of television) and Vernon Sanders (co-head of television), and the executive producer of the Apple TV+ series “Little Voice” Sara Bareilles and series star Brittany O’Grady.
