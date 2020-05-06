The family of Kyle McCarthy, 13, had been planning a second Superhero Fun Run for months to raise money to offset the cost of a SmartDrive Max Mobility 2 attachment for his wheelchair.
Then COVID-19 hit the Gorge.
The 5-10K event was originally scheduled for April at Wy’east Middle School in Odell, and then rescheduled for mid-May. But when Hood River County School District closed its sites for the duration of the current school year as per a state mandate, organizers decided to make the event a virtual one.
Now, the event will be a virtual one, held the week of May 11-16. Participants can register (or make a donation) at tinyurl.com/superherokyle. Cost is $20 for the run only, $35 for the run and a t-shirt designed by Kyle, or the t-shirt only for $15 (all options include a $1 online processing fee). Participants can run anytime during the week and post a photo of themselves at #Returnofthesuperhero.
T-shirts will be distributed in front of Wy’east Middle School on Monday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (t-shirt orders must be placed by Wednesday, May 8).
When Kyle was 8, he contracted EVD-68 — enterovirus — a rare virus that left him dependent on both a wheelchair and ventilator. The last four years have seen Kyle regain respiratory independence; he no longer requires a ventilator. Four months ago, he underwent a nine-hour full spinal fusion surgery and is now in his fifth month of a six-month recovery period.
The SmartDrive Max Mobility 2 attachment Similar to an electric bike, it will allow him to go long distances and up hills without help, something he now cannot do alone, said his mother, Debbie McCarthy. The device is activated by vibration: A tap on the leg to start or stop, utilizing a watch. The attachment costs $6,000 — $500 more than his wheelchair, which was purchased with funds from the first Superhero Fun Run planned by Mid Valley Elementary staff in 2016.
“It will likely be something he needs the rest of his life, for when his endurance gives out,” McCarthy said.
