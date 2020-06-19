Below is a press release from the Hood River County Health Department, dated June 19:
Hood River County Health Department has been informed by regional contact tracers that a group of visitors to Cascade Locks have tested positive for COVID-19. These visitors have been in the area since April 20. One member of this group has been hospitalized. Other members of this group have now returned home to other Counties in Oregon. At this time, it appears that risk of exposure is minimal to the community. We want to keep all community members safe and encourage everyone to be on alert for symptoms of the virus. If you have symptoms please contact your health care provider, or the Health Department if you need a referral. Be advised that if you are named as a contact, we will be reaching out to you. “We ask people to answer our calls and follow the guidance if they’ve been exposed to the virus, so that we can continue to suppress COVID-19 in our community. As we do this, we’ll protect our family, friends, and neighbors” Said Patricia Elliott Director of Hood River County Health Department. We are working with community partners to schedule a testing event in Cascade Locks, as needed. Many people in our region (and all across the country) are not complying with masking and physical distancing measures, but it is certainly not any one specific group of people. We are asking that all visitors and community members, including children between 2 and 12 years of age, wear a face covering in settings where it is likely that physical distancing of at least six feet from other individuals outside their family or living unit cannot be maintained. If you are in public and cannot maintain a 6 foot physical distance from someone who is not a member of your own household you should be wearing a mask!
En Español
Este es un comunicado de prensa del Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River de fecha 19 de junio.
El Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River ha sido notificado por medio de los rastreadores regionales de contactos que, un grupo de visitantes en Cascade Locks han dado positivo a la prueba de COVID-19. Estos visitantes han estado en el área desde 20 de Abril. Un miembro del grupo ha sido hospitalizado en el área de Portland -Metro. Al menos un miembro de este grupo está hospitalizado. Todos los miembros de este grupo han regresado a sus hogares en otros Condados en Oregon. En este momentos , parece ser que el riesgo de exposición para la comunidad es mínimo. Queremos mantener seguros a todos los miembros de la comunidad y alentamos a todos que estén alertas ante los síntomas del virus. Si tiene síntomas comuníquese con su proveedor de salud primaria o con el Departamento de Salud si necesita un derivación. Tenga en cuenta que si es nombrado como contacto, nos comunicaremos con usted. “Pedimos a las personas que contesten nuestras llamadas y sigan las instrucciones si han estado expuestas al virus, para que podamos continuar suprimiendo el COVID-19 en nuestra comunidad. Al hacer esto, protegeremos a nuestras familias amistades y vecinos” Dijo Patricia Elliott Directora del Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River. Estamos trabajando con socios de la comunidad para programar un evento de pruebas en Cascade Locks. Muchas personas en nuestra región (y en todo el país) no están cumpliendo con medidas de usar máscara y de distanciamiento físico, pero ciertamente no es un grupo de personas específico. Estamos pidiendo que todos los visitantes y miembros de la Comunidad, incluidos los niños entre 2 y 12 años, que usen cubiertas faciales en entornos donde es probable que no se pueda mantener el distanciamiento físico de al menos 6 pies de otros individuos fuera de su unidad familiar o de vivienda. ¡Si está en público y no puede mantener una distancia física de 6 pies de alguien que no es miembro de su propio hogar, usted debe ponerse una máscara!
