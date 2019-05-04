Would you like to make a real difference in the health of your community?

Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. Non-Emergent Medical Transportation (NEMT) is expanding its volunteer driver program to better connect community members who need rides to scheduled healthcare services. The program is seeking volunteers in the Columbia Gorge and Eastern Oregon.

“This is an opportunity to make a positive impact in your community,” said Dan Schwanz, community development manager at GOBHI.

“Medical transportation is critical in rural Oregon, but resources are stretched thin. That’s why — as part of the solution — we are inviting qualified volunteers who are ready to step up and take the wheel.”

The NEMT program connects Oregon Health Plan members who have no other means of transportation with rides to scheduled appointments. Unlike 9-1-1 emergency transportation, NEMT covers pre-scheduled trips for non-emergency care.

GOBHI operates the free ride program for PacificSource Community Solutions (Columbia Gorge Coordinated Care Organization), Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization (EOCCO), and the State of Oregon (Oregon Health Plan Fee for Service).

The NEMT program is seeking drivers in Hood River and Wasco counties, as well as the following counties: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla and Union.

“We offer training, support, and reimbursement at the federal rate for our drivers. We just need individuals who are giving in nature, love to drive and, mostly importantly, are eager to help their neighbors,” Schwanz said.

Those interested in applying or learning more about the volunteer driver program can visit www.gobhi.org/about/careers.

Rider information

For Oregon Health Plan members who are seeking a ride, please call GOBHI during office hours, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The toll-free phone number is 1-877-875-4657.

For TTY users, 711 or 1-800-735-2900. Please call to schedule at least two business days before your healthcare appointment, if possible.

About GOBHI

Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc., headquartered in The Dalles, is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation that is a National Committee for Quality Assurance accredited Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization and is charged with administering all or part of the behavioral health Medicaid benefit in 17 rural and frontier counties in Oregon. GOBHI is a co-owner of the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization, and is responsible for the administration and oversight of behavioral health services for Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization.