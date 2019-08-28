Oregon’s U.S. Second District, Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) will hold town halls this week in Sherman, Gilliam, Morrow, Harney, and Wasco counties.
Regional residents are welcome to attend any of the town hall events.
“I’m looking forward to hearing from people throughout the Second District at these five town halls,” Walden said in a press release.
“These meetings provide just another opportunity to hear from Oregonians and provide an update on the issues I’m working on back in Congress,” Walden said.
Aug. 28
9 a.m. — Sherman County Town Hall at Bob’s Texas T-Bone, 101 1st Street, Rufus
11:15 p.m. — Gilliam County Town Hall, 11:15 a.m., Arlington Fire Hall, 1500 Railroad Ave., Arlington
2:15 p.m. — Morrow County Town Hall, Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St.
Aug. 29
11 a.m. — Harney County Town Hall, Harney County Chamber of Commerce, Conference Room, 484 N. Broadway Ave.
Aug. 30
9:30 a.m. — Wasco County Town Hall, Tygh School Community Center, 57594 Havens Ave., Tygh Valley.
