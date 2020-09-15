Rep. Greg Walden was scheduled to meet with President Trump to discuss Oregon fires on Monday.
Walden (R-Hood River) joined President Trump in Sacramento, Calif., to discuss the catastrophic Oregon wildfires.
In a press release, Walden noted he continues to work with the Trump Administration to ensure that Oregon receives the support and resources necessary.
On Saturday, Walden was in Southern Oregon touring the devastating damage from the recent fires, meeting with local officials, and speaking with volunteers and displaced Oregonians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.