Oregon Second District Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) has rescheduled the Hood River and Wasco County town halls that were postponed in January.

On March 15, Walden will hold town halls Hood River and The Dalles, as well as in Umatilla County. Here is the schedule:

Hood River — 8:30 a.m. at Hood River Armory, 1590 12th St.

The Dalles — 11:15 a.m., The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Community Center, 323 E. Fourth St.

Hermiston — 4 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road.

(The schedule is subject to change due to weather or scheduling changes in the U.S. House.)

In an email statement, Walden said, “After completing nine town halls so far this year, I am excited to continue my town hall schedule in Hood River, The Dalles, and Hermiston in March.

“Town hall meetings help me update my ‘to-do’ list to take back to Washington, D.C., as I work to solve problems and grow jobs in our district. I look forward to meeting with people on the ground across our district in March and hearing their concerns, input, and feedback on the issues facing our state and country.”

Earlier this week, Walden announced he will be holding a town hall meeting in Morrow County on Feb. 18.