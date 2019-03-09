Oregon Second District Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) has rescheduled the Hood River and Wasco County town halls that were postponed in January.
On March 15, Walden will hold town halls Hood River and The Dalles, as well as in Umatilla County. Here is the schedule:
Hood River — 8:30 a.m. at Hood River Armory, 1590 12th St. Parking on site is limited; Armory entrance is located off Belmont Avenue, west of 12th Street. Attendees are advised to park along Belmont.
The Dalles — 11:15 a.m., The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Community Center, 323 E. Fourth St.
(The schedule is subject to change due to weather or scheduling changes in the U.S. House.)
