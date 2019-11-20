Hood River Warming Shelter is open and will run nightly through mid-March.
Hours are 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., as in past years.
“We are also excited to have an activity night once a week, including an art night once a month, and others will be movie nights, to have a more social experience,” said Sarah Kellems, Shelter Services executive director.
For its first three years, the shelter site moved each week between churches and other locations.
It found season-long housing for two more years at the former Expo Center and then a building on Westcliff, and moved to a single location, Riverside Community Church, in 2016, making this the third year the church serves as the full-season host of the shelter.
The shelter is supported by local churches but the organization is independent and supported by volunteers from many groups and organizations.
Hot meals are provided by a rotating list of local restaurants, organized by chef Mark DeResta of Riverside Grill, now for the third season.
Kellems also reported that the shelter is formalizing visits with community partners.
Every Thursday will be guest resource night, with visits from Mid Columbia Housing Authority, One Community Health, County Health Department, and Bridges to Health Pathways, a consortium of local health agencies who work with clients to meet physical and mental health and social needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.