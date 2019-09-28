Hood River Shelter Services will operate the Warming Shelter again this winter season, said Director Sarah Kellems.
The shelter will be open every night in winter from Nov. 18 through March 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter is located at 317 State St. in Riverside Church.
“Volunteers are the heart of our organization and we welcome additional community members to join our team,” said Kellems. “Consider attending one of our upcoming volunteer trainings to learn more about the shelter and to get the training you need to be a volunteer.”
Trainings are held at Riverside Church and include a tour of the shelter. Upcoming trainings are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9-11 a.m.
For more information about Shelter Services or to request an info sheet for your organization, email info@hoodrivercares.org.
