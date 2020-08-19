Wasco, Sherman, and Gilliam COVID-19 Unified Command urges the community to be prepared for all hazards and potential emergency situations. In addition to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the area is experiencing wildfires and short-duration power outages, according to an agency press release.
This announcement is aimed at reminding everyone to be prepared, and stated, “We are particularly concerned regarding a potential disruption to electrical service in our community — while the risk is low at this time, we encourage everyone to be prepared, especially those vulnerable populations that are dependent on electricity for their health, life, and safety.”
The Mosier Creek Fire is burning close to the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) transmission lines. Firefighting efforts could require power to be shut off to the lines to protect firefighter’s safety. If this occurs, residents in Western Wasco County and parts of Hood River County could be impacted.
While the outlook today seems to indicate a low likelihood of another power outage, the risk remains and the public needs to be prepared in case the situation changes:
- Wildfire season is in full swing; expect poor air-quality and potential for new fires.
- COVID cases are still occurring in communities.
- There is a small risk for more power outages.
- An outage associated with the Mosier Creek Fire may come with little notice.
If anyone has questions, or needs special assistance regarding a power outage, contact your electricity utility provider directly.
Stay informed
Sign up for "Citizen Alert" in your county via Everbridge:
- Wasco County: member.everbridge.net/453003085612392/login
- Sherman County: member.everbridge.net/892807736724035/login
- Gilliam County: member.everbridge.net/892807736724035/login
Information regarding high heat preparedness and poor air quality may be found on the CDC website:
- Heat at www.cdc.gov/nceh/features/extremeheat/index.html
- Smoke at www.cdc.gov/air/wildfire-smoke/default.htm
- Information regarding the Mosier Creek Fire may be found at InciWeb, inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/6955/53176.
