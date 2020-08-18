A water and emergency supplies drive for Warm Springs continues this weekend.
Donations are accepted Aug. 22, 9 a.m. to noon at Old Parkdale Inn in Parkdale.
“The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are in the midst of a water crisis and our neighbors are in dire need of our help,” said Mary Pelligrini of Old Parkdale Inn. “Approximately 60 percent of the residents are without clean or running water. While cash donations go a long way, what they really need is water and supplies. So any cash donations will be turned into water and non-perishable foods.”
Here is what is needed:
- 5-gallon water jugs (to be used to washing and cooking)
- 1-gallon jugs of water
- Hand sanitizer
- Hand soap
- Hygiene products
- Non-perishable food items
- Cash donations
“I’ve some friends on the other side of the mountain who organized a drive that really focused on water,” Pelligrini said in a Monday email. “COVID-19 has had an especially hard impact on the Tribe as well so we expanded our list to include these items.
“The need is great. I invited them to the Upper Valley Community Yard Sale last weekend to ‘Fill the Fiat, the little car that will deliver’.”
Pelligrini said the Fiat was filled, along with enough supplies to fill two other cars and a pickup.
“Last Thursday we delivered to Warm Springs approximately 425 gallons of water, five cases of hand sanitizers, KN 95 masks, lots of non-perishable food, hygiene products, face shields and masks. We assessed their needs, which we’ll do at each visit, and see where we can focus our next drive efforts,” Pelligrini said.
Old Parkdale Inn Bed and Breakfast is located at 4932 Baseline Drive, Parkdale.
Pelligrini can be reached at 541-490-9538; parkdale@hoodriverlodging.com; facebook.com/oldparkdaleinn.
