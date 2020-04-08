Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) opened the region’s first immediate care center Tuesday, April 7, bringing a much-needed service to the local community. MCMC Immediate Care is designed expressly for patients with medical needs that are not life-threatening but cannot wait for a doctor’s visit.
“The opening of MCMC Immediate Care is the next chapter in the history of our health system and reaffirms our commitment and mission to look for new ways to provide easy access to care for our community’s needs,” said Dennis Knox, CEO of MCMC, in a press release. “Since our founding in 1901, MCMC has played a leading role in the health of The Dalles and surrounding communities.”
The clinic will be staffed by healthcare professionals who are trained to treat a variety of illnesses and conditions, including minor fractures, sprains or strains; cuts, scrapes or rashes; kitchen accidents; childhood illnesses; diarrhea or vomiting; dehydration; urinary tract infection; sore throat and runny nose. The clinic is also equipped to see patients who have suffered sports or job-related injuries.
While certainly not foreseen when the clinic was first envisioned a year ago, its opening comes while the community and the nation are confronting the COVID-19 pandemic. During this crisis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking patients to avoid, when possible, physicians’ offices, clinics or hospitals where they could risk their own or others’ exposure to further illness. In response, last month MCMC launched a telemedicine program giving patients access to online doctor’s visits.
“During the current health crisis, we are asking our community to call their doctor and utilize MCMC Telemedicine for routine medical needs,” said Serene Perkins, M.D., chief medical officer at MCMC. “However, there are still times when an in-person visit is necessar, and that is where immediate care comes in. Smartly using the clinic not only increases our community’s access to urgently needed care but also reduces visits to the hospital emergency department so the ED can focus on delivering critically needed, lifesaving care. It is now more important than ever for our community to access the right care at the right place and the right time.”
MCMC Immediate Care is located at Water’s Edge, 551 Lone Pine Blvd., in The Dalles. It will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including holidays; no appointment is necessary.
MCMC accepts Medicare and many insurance plans. Any required co-payments and/or deductibles will be collected at the time of services.
COVID-19
If you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your physician for further guidance. If you do not have a physician, call MCMC Immediate Care at 541-506-5880 or MCMC Family Medicine at 541-296-9151. If you are having difficulty breathing, seek medical attention at your nearest emergency department.
About MCMC
Founded in 1901 and located in The Dalles, Mid-Columbia Medical Center is a nationally recognized hospital dedicated to serving residents of The Dalles and its surrounding communities. As a Planetree hospital, MCMC works to provide a caring, nurturing and educational environment, puts great efforts into humanizing and demystifying the medical experience, and strives to empower people to become active partners in their own healthcare. For more information, visit mcmc.net.
