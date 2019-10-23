Tickets are on sale for “The Great Human Race,” a benefit for helping Hands Against Violence, which is observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
The Nov. 16 “Human Race” event, at Hood River Hotel, 102 Oak St., 6 p.m., is billed as a “deliciously delightful dinner adventure” involving team problem-solving challenges courtesy of the guys at Escape The Hood. Tickets are $75; go to helpinghandsoregon.org
or call 541-386-4808 for details.
HHAV and community partners are planning a “week of action” Oct. 20-26.
This is what’s happening this week:
- Pine Street Bakery: Purple icing on cookies and HHAV stickers on coffee cups (until supplies run out).
- Doppio and Ground: HHAV stickers on coffee cups (again, until supplies run out).
- Kickstand: Coffee cups and table tents.
- River Daze Cafe: Table tents.
- Columbia Gorge GF Bakery: purple cupcakes (Fridays in October).
- Radio Tierra: (Oct. 19 and Oct. 25, 9-10 a.m. — Dulce Heredia (bilingual advocate for Helping Hands) will be on Radio Tierra answering call-in questions about domestic violence.
- Bi-Coastal Media will be running a PSA which informs listeners about Helping Hands’ 24/7 crisis line.
- Rosauers: DV display all month in the bakery section.
- Evergreen and Gorge Green dispensaries are displaying DV information.
- Mt. Adams Zen Buddhist Temple is displaying and promoting information on DV awareness.
- Helping Hands Jesuit Volunteer Prevention Educator Taylor Elinski is presenting healthy relationship trainings in various classrooms in Hood River Middle School and Hood River Valley High School.
All month:
- DV Awareness book display in the Hood River County Library.
- Posters on community bulletin boards around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.