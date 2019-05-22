Greater understanding of the severe and tragic impacts of aging is the goal of the play “Love in 4/4 Time,” presented this weekend at Adult Center Theater.

Hood River playwright and chaplain Gary Young’s play about memory, loss and love is a staged reading to be performed three times: May 24-25 at 7 p.m. and May 26 at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.

TICKETS TO CAREGIVERS Free tickets to “Love in 4/4 Time” are by request at the door, or through Providence Brookside and Down Manor, Parkhurst Place and Hawk’s Ridge. Complementary tickets were also given to participants in the Aging in the Gorge reading progect for the book “Memory’s Last Breath,” available at any Gorge library. The Hood River Valley Adult Center is located at 2010 Sterling Way on the Heights, just off Brookside Drive.

A community “Talk-Back” session with the actors, the playwright and representatives Gorge Alliance on Aging and Dementia Friendly in the Gorge will follow each performance. Unitarian Rev. Judy Zimmerman will facilitate.

Through the Salvador Fund, ACT is offering complimentary tickets to family members and caregivers of Alzheimer’s and Dementia sufferers.

The event wraps up a variety of events from Aging of the Gorge and Dementia Friendly of the Gorge in observance of Older Americans Month in May.

In the talk-back, actors will be asked what they learned via their character and how it affected them.

Further, audience members, including family members and caregivers and those who have had personal expreience with the effects of memory loss, are enocuraged to ask questions and respond.

“We’re hoping with the caregivers, we’ll be able to access their feelings and stories, and get their feelings about his particular show,” said Young, who has worked on the play over the past few years.

The actors are Alison McDonald Bryan as Carol, Jim Tindall as Ted, John Bryan as Bob and Pam Tindall (May 25, 26) and Pam Riedl (May 24) as Alice.

“Love in 4/4 Time” is the recipient of a $2,000 grant from the Salvador Fund of the Gorge Community Foundation, used for production and outreach, according to Young.