In preparation for the City of Hood River’s annual strategic planning work session, City Council seeks community input and ideas on priority projects to help achieve the City Council’s stated goals for the community. Community members are invited to contribute ideas via a print or online form at cityofhoodriver.gov by Dec. 20, the city announced in a press release.
The online and print forms are available in Spanish and English. Information will be compiled and distributed to Council in late December ahead of its January work session. To maximize Council’s time during the strategic planning event, information cannot be accepted at the work session.
Input on Council 2020 goals will become part of the public record; therefore, names and addresses are required when submitting. Outlined progress on the City’s 2019 work plan will be shared on all current goals, and some projects and strategies are scheduled to continue into the new year.
City Council Goals
- GOAL 1: Create opportunities for an inclusive and diverse housing inventory.
- GOAL 2: Inform and engage all segments of our community through transparency and proactive, inclusive and comprehensive outreach.
- GOAL 3: Promote an efficient, safe multi-modal transportation system that alleviates traffic and parking congestion and encourages bike/ped transportation.
- GOAL 4: Create a more environmentally sustainable community.
- GOAL 5: Maintain existing infrastructure and prepare for growth.
- GOAL 6: Address community needs for parks and open space.
For questions, email or call City Manager Rachael Fuller at R.Fuller@cityofhoodriver.gov or 541-387-5252.
