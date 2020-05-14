Interstate 84 westbound between Hood River and Troutdale will remain closed until early evening May 14 as law enforcement concludes field investigation of a chase involving gunfire on the freeway Thursday.
A person of interest in an Adams County, Wash., homicide case eluded law enforcement from several agencies, shooting an unknown number of rounds, before being apprehended at about milepost 18, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Liedle. The suspect, a male, has been taken to an area hospital for evaluation. There were no other known injuries, according to Liedle. There is no timeline for when the freeway would reopen, Liedle said at 4:30 p.m. The westbound lanes were closed for about three hours, and reopened at 2:45 p.m.
A tipline for witnesses to call, or anyone with a vehicle hit by gunfire, should call a tipline at 1-503-988-0560.
Traffic heading to Portland should take Washington State Route 14 or Oregon Highway 35 to Highway 26.
Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks is also closed to traffic.
