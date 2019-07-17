Rain fell Monday morning, but an un-permitted burn pile at a Hood River mobile home park was immediately doused by firefighters.
Fire season is officially in effect in Hood River County, which means a lot of outdoor activities are either restricted or prohibited. Here are the restrictions for Hood River County, as stated by the Oregon Department of Forestry:
- Debris Burn Permit is required
- All backyard debris burning is prohibited
- Smoking is restricted to designated locations, vehicles on improved roads and boats in the water
- Open fires, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, are prohibited except in designated areas; portable cooking stoves using liquified fuels are allowed
- No fireworks on public forest lands throughout fire season, and fireworks are prohibited within the City of Hood River from June 15 to Nov. 15
- No exploding targets, tracer ammunition or sky lanterns
- No mowing of dry, cured grass between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily
- No power saws between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily
- Equip each power saw with a shovel and fire extinguisher or gallon of water
- Provide a one-hour fire watch after the use of each power saw
- No cutting, welding or grinding between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily
- Cutting, welding or grinding must be done in a clear area with a water supply
- No blasting
- Electric fences must be UL approved
- No off-road driving
- All vehicles must have a shovel and fire extinguisher or gallon of water, and ATV’s and motorcycles must be equipped with a fire extinguisher
- All spark-emitting internal combustion engines are prohibited
For questions or more information, visit the Oregon Department of Forestry’s website at www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx or contact The Dalles Unit Office at 541-296-4626.
