Fundraisers
Garnier Vineyards fundraiser for Mosier Community School Centennial. Collector Edition custom labeled wines; each has a vintage image of the school and a brief history. Purchase at Garnier Vineyard Tasting Room (open Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.), MoCo (for hours/days, see www.mosiercompany.com), and Brenna’s Market (open daily).
Children and Teens
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Sept. 15 — Klickitat County Port District No. 1 Special Meeting, 2 p.m. at the port office. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees will be required to wait outside until the start of the meeting and wear a face mask at all times while inside the Port office.
Sept. 16 — League of Women Voters Registration Event, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Register for the Nov. 3 election.
Sept. 16 — Medicare 101 Webinar, 2-4 p.m. Links for the class can be found at healthcare.oregon.gov/shiba/get-help/Pages/medicare-presentations.aspx, or call the local SHI-BA Medicare coordinator at 541-288-8341, to connect you with these webinars or for any other Medicare question. Spanish counseling is available.
Sept. 16 — Columbia Gorge Beekeepers Association Zoom Meeting, 6:15 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/81716968834?pwd=bTJNaW9NbWJVM1pYK001bXBiS1RTZz09, Meeting ID: 817 1696 8834, Passcode: 720635. With Rick Olsen; “Why Did My Bees Die?” Bring your questions.
Sept. 17 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/85455740290; phone access: 1-253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 854 5574 0290#.
Sept. 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Sept. 22 — League of Women Voters Registration Events, Bingen Food Bank from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Lyle Mercantile from 1-4 p.m. Register for the Nov. 3 election. For more information, contact lwv.klickitat.skamania@gmail.com.
Sept. 22 — Hood River Watershed Group Virtual Meeting, 6-8 p.m. With Ben Clemens, ODFW, “The Wondrous Lives of Pacific Lamprey.” Business meeting to follow. Visit hoodriverwater-shed.org/event/september-2020-watershed-group-meeting to receive meeting info.
Sept. 23 — (Virtual) Happiness Group, 6-7 p.m. Moderated by Lucy Mason. Email Lucy at lucymasonlifecoaching@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list to receive the log in details Free and welcome to all at any time.
Sept. 22-23 — League of Women Voters Registration Event, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Register for the Nov. 3 election.
Sept. 25-26 — The Fatal Fifties Affair: A Murder Mystery Dinner, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Audience participation play; meal by Bargeway Pub. CDC/COVID requirements followed. Tickets at Klindts Booksellers, Bargeway Pub, and at The Dalles Civic, or online at www.thedallescivic.com. Bene-fit for the Dalles Civic Auditorium.
Sept. 30 — League of Women Voters Registration Event, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Register for the Nov. 3 election.
Starting Oct. 1 — Helping Hands Against Violence Crisis Line Volunteer Training, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Must pass background check and sign confidentiality statement prior to training, but no previous experience necessary. Free; dinner provided. For details, contact 541-386-4808 or volunteer@helpinghandsoregon.org.
Oct. 3 — Hood River LEOS Club Can and Bottle Drive, 9 a.m. to noon at the south side of the Rosauers parking lot. Proceeds go to different non-profits.
Oct. 5 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 — Medicare 101 Webinar, 2-4 p.m. Links for the class can be found at healthcare.oregon.gov/shiba/get-help/Pages/medicare-presentations.aspx, or call the local SHI-BA Medicare coordinator at 541-288-8341, to connect you with these webinars or for any other Medicare question. Spanish counseling is available.
Oct. 6 — Delta Kappa Meeting, 4 p.m. Philanthropic group supporting local organizations with charitable contributions and scholarships. For information and location, call Debbie at 541-387-0280.
Oct. 7 — League of Women Voters Registration Event, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Register for the Nov. 3 election.
Oct. 17 — Beekeeping 101, 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsored by Columbia Gorge Beekeeping Association. Register at www.gorgebeekeepers.org/beekeeping-class.
Oct. 19 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays in Kaiser Park, Hwy. 197 and Sixth St., noon to 2 p.m. (new). Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheD-allesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Saturdays thru September — Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID precautions observed. Admission free to members, $3 adults, $2 for ages 12-18, and $1 ages 6-12.
