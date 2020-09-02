Weather and Fire Behavior: Hot and dry weather conditions with temperatures in the 90s and lower humidities will impact fuels along the fire perimeters and unburned islands in the fire interior. An afternoon low pressure system will bring in winds gusting into the 20’s from the west/northwest that could result in single tree torching and spotting outside the perimeter. Active fire behavior is expected throughout the entire day as seasonal temperatures combined with extreme drought will keep fuels receptive to ignitions.
Last 24 hours: Crews continued efforts to prepare for possible burn out operations in heavy timbered areas along the southwestern perimeter of the fire. Established dozer lines are holding, keeping fire from reaching the highway. Firefighters continued to perform mop up and patrolled along the fires northwest edge as fire perimeters were reinforced. Conditions aligned overnight, allowing crews to successfully accomplish a burn out operation along the southwestern fire perimeter north of Bear Springs. More than 50 families attended a public meeting in Wamic learning more about ongoing fire suppression efforts. Go to the White River Fire Facebook www.facebook.com/WhiteRiverFire to watch a recording of the meeting.
Today’s Activities: As of 6 a.m. this morning, Sept. 2, Highway 216 has reopened. Drivers are encouraged to drive cautiously through the area as engines and crews are still actively working along the highway. Firefighters will monitor and hold the line from last night’s successful burnout operations along the southwestern edge of the fire. Crews and heavy equipment will continue constructing control lines and improving existing containment lines. Structure protection resources continue monitoring and mop up around property. Along the eastern perimeter, crews and aircraft will continue to hold the spread of the fire and are working towards increased containment.
Evacuations: The Wasco County Sheriff has issued evacuation notices. For the most up-to-date information on the evacuation notices please visit the Wasco County Sheriff Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff) and an interactive map can be found at arcg.is/1janHC.
Wasco County residents are encouraged to register for Wasco County Citizen Alert at member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612392#/login. All emergency information including evacuations will be distributed through the citizen alert system.
