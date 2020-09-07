White River Fire Update – Monday, Sept. 7

Weather and Fire Behavior: Much of the state is under a Red Flag Warning today through Tuesday as a dry cold front moves through the area bringing high winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s today and drop into the low 70s on Tuesday. The fire has not grown in size for several days. Logs and stumps continue to smolder and unburned islands are likely to burn today inside the fire perimeter.
Last 24 hours: Crews continued improving containment lines, checking for residual heat, and extinguishing smoldering stumps and logs near the fire perimeter. Resource advisors (trained in minimizing suppression damage and repairing fire lines) worked with fire crews to evaluate and repair areas damaged by suppression activities. This includes hauling out unneeded hose lines, supplies and trash, building water bars to prevent erosion, restoring damaged stream banks, and chipping and spreading tree limbs and brush that were cut during fire suppression. In the southwest section of the fire near Clear Creek, crews reinforced the containment line recently established in steep, complex terrain.
Today’s Activities: Crews will patrol the fire perimeter, watching for changes in fire activity triggered by anticipated strong northeast winds, while continuing to reinforce established containment lines and mop-up smoldering logs and tree stumps. Resource advisors will work with crews and heavy equipment operators to repair areas damaged by suppression activities and remove unneeded equipment and trash.
Evacuations and Forest Closures may impact holiday weekend activities in the area. Check the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page (facebook.com/wascocountysheriff) and the Mount Hood National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/mthood/) for details.
Evacuations: The Wasco County Sheriff has updated evacuation notices. For the most up-to-date information please visit the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff). An interactive evacuation map can be found at https://arcg.is/1janHC.
Wasco County residents are encouraged to register for Wasco County Citizen Alert at: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612392#/login All emergency information including evacuations will be distributed through the citizen alert system.
