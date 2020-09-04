Weather and Fire Behavior: Extreme drought and continuing high temperatures will impact the fire throughout the day. With temperatures in the 90s and low relative humidity, unburned islands in the fire interior are very dry and can be ignited by nearby smoldering fuels or blowing embers. Light winds will keep fire active into the early evening.
Last 24 hours: On the northwest side of the fire, crews continued improving containment lines, assessing the need for rehabilitation, and extinguishing smoldering logs and other fuels near the perimeter. On the eastern half of the fire on both the north and south sides of the perimeter, crews patrolled containment lines, making improvements and checking for residual heat under junipers. In the southwest area near Clear Creek, fire crews scouted and planned for building containment line toward the White River canyon. Helicopters assisted crews with targeted water and retardant drops in active fire zones.
Today’s Activities: On the northwest and eastern sides of the fire, crews and heavy equipment operators will reinforce established containment lines, mop up smoldering fuels near the perimeter, and plan for rehabilitating areas impacted by suppression efforts. The structure protection group will continue to mop up and patrol in the Pine Grove area. In the southwest section of the fire, crews will scout for and develop containment line in steep and complex terrain near the White River.
Evacuations and Forest Closures may impact holiday weekend activities in the area. Check Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page (facebook.com/wascocountysheriff) and the Mount Hood National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/mthood/) for details.
Evacuations: The Wasco County Sheriff has updated evacuation notices. For the most up-to-date information please visit the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff). An interactive evacuation map can be found at https://arcg.is/1janHC.
Wasco County residents are encouraged to register for Wasco County Citizen Alert at https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612392#/login All emergency information including evacuations will be distributed through the citizen alert system.
