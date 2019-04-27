The White Salmon Valley K-8 PTO will hold its 27th Annual Silent Auction on Friday, May 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Whitson Elementary School in White Salmon. Bidding ends at 7 p.m.
There are up to $30,000 worth of items to bid on, said a press release. A few of the featured items are a one week stay in Mexico, two bicycles, three stays at the new boutique Society Hotel in Bingen, two live alpacas, and more.
“Thanks to the local businesses for being so incredible and generous,” said a press release. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year; it helps more than 900 students.
“Last year we raised $26,000, and we are determined to go even higher. We want our students to continue to benefit from enriching experiences, which include, but aren’t limited to, engaging field trips, visiting artists, explorational STEAM projects, as well as ‘extra’ curriculum materials and educational opportunities.”
There will be a bike raffle, Beneventi’s pizza and hot dogs, and auction items of all types from businesses.
For more information, email wsvptoauction@gmail.com.
If you cannot attend the event but want to offer support, donations can be made at SupportOurSchool.today.
