By Kirby Neumann-Rea
Columbia Gorge News
Well-decorated cars and wind-whipped speeches helped create memorable commencement events last weekend at Hood River Valley High School and Horizon Christian School.
Both events were held outdoors and in keeping with social distancing requirements. Students lined up in cars at HRVHS, and families watching from vehicles at Horizon.
At both schools, students went on stages to pick up diplomas and accept the verbal-only congratulations of school officials. The 300 HRVHS grads lined up at their elementary schools and then processed in vehicles to the school, filing past cheering staff members before getting out of cars to accept graduates’ customary flowers and diplomas — just one at a time using social distancing. The process took about three hours, with wind nearly blowing diplomas out of graduates' hands by late in the day. A few wore masks.
At Horizon, 11 students received their diplomas after sitting eight feet apart in the east parking lot of the building. Speakers Hannah Kempf and Hannah Lingel, both from the Class of 2015, addressed success and failure, citing how they had learned to look within after struggling with expectations and how their accomplishments sometimes met typical definitions of failure and success. “I am forever grateful God’s plans are so much better than mine,” Kempf said. “God’s plans for us are good but they are not always easy or even that He will make you successful from the world’s standpoint. He does not promise you wealth, status or material possessions,” Kempf said.
“Look at success as God does: God looks at the heart. How well have we loved? How well have we served? Have we pointed those around us to Christ in everything we do?”
Lingel said, “I want to charge you guys, and encourage you guys to stand up against injustices and fight for justice. Fight for the oppressed. That’s what Jesus did and I encourage you do to it was well. Jesus was a table-flipper. He was passionate and he knew what was right and wrong, and when he saw wrong he stood up against it. I encourage you to be a table-flipper like Jesus was.”
