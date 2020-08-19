Washington Gorge Action Programs Executive Director Leslie Naramore accepts a $2,500 donation to the WAGAP Covid-19 Relief Fund from White Salmon Lions Club member Larry McCutcheon. This is one of two major donations from the club to the community this year, the other being six $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors. McCutcheon said the club saw a need to help community members with things like housing, utilities and other basic household needs and they were happy to contribute to the fund.