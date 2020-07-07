A 73-year-old woman from Welches, Ore., died June 29 after the vehicle she was driving colliding with a motorhome on Highway 26, milepost 85, in Wasco County at approximately 11:40 a.m., according to a press release from Oregon State police.
Preliminary investigation showed that a white Mercedes Benz SUV, operated by Kathy Rayborn, 73, of Welches, Ore., was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a motor home operated by Richard Rydman, 76, of Vancouver, Wash.
Rydman and his passenger, Janice Rydman, 73, were transported to St. Charles Hospital in Madras.
Rayborn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by the Warm Springs Police Department, Warm Springs Fire and Rescue, and Oregon Department Of Transportation.
