Have you noticed the new crop identification signs displayed around the valley? Members of Oregon Women for Agriculture have been placing the signs along roadways and train tracks to help inform the public about what crops they are passing.
Oregon Women for Agriculture supports crop identification signs which highlight some of the more than 220 crops growing along the freeways and roadsides across the state.
“The crop identification signs quench a thirst for knowledge that travelers have as they pass fields during their commutes,” said Odell-area grower Lisa Perry.
Oregon Women for Agriculture was organized 50 years ago by Willamette Valley farm women who were concerned with regulatory issues impacting the grass seed industry.
Since that time, this all-volunteer group has broadened its scope to include nearly all facets of agriculture and areas of Oregon, said a press release.
Columbia Gorge Chapter members Michelle McCafferty and Perry have been placing signs in Dallesport, The Dalles, and throughout the Hood River Valley.
McCafferty said Women For Agriculture members are working together to communicate the story of today’s agriculture, with five essential purposes:
To educate and inform the membership and the public about the importance of agriculture to the economy and to the environment
To engage all phases of Oregon agriculture having mutual concerns
To communicate the story of today’s agriculture
To do everything possible to see that agricultural interests are heard and dealt with fairly
To support and encourage research that will benefit agriculture.
According to a press release, OWA defines a family farm as a form of business enterprise in which the entrepreneurial decisions are made by a family engaged in the production of food, feed, fiber, fuel, forest products and/or flora for profit which provides a major source of income and capital for reinvestment, said a press release.
OWA defines sustainable agriculture as using farm practices and resources that produce safe, high quality food and other products for America and the world resulting in profitable operations that improve the land and environment for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.