Hood River County currently has more than 15 active COVID workplace outbreaks, including one at the Hood River County Health Department.
“The health department will remain staffed to take calls and provide essential services by appointment,” said a HRCHD press release. “Staffs working here in the building are not on isolation or quarantine.”
Facility types range from agricultural processing, fruit packing, and restaurants, to office and retail facilities that have been identified as having workplace outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. An outbreak is defined as a worksite with two or more cases that are not household contacts. Once five or more cases are identified and connected to one facility, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will release this information in their weekly report.
The health department urges the community to follow proper guidance for:
- Social distancing
- Mask use both at work and during personal time outside of work
- Wash hands frequently
- Stay home when ill and call your doctor even if you think you have allergies
The contact tracing efforts here at Hood River County Health Department are essential and Hood River County has the second highest rate of testing per capita in the state, according to the press release.
###
El Condado de Hood River actualmente tiene más de quince Brotes activos en Lugares de Trabajo incluyendo uno aquí en el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Hood River. El Departamento de Salud permanecerá con personal para recibir llamadas y proveer servicios esenciales con cita. El personal que está trabajando en el edificio no está aislado y/o en cuarentena. Los tipos de establecimientos son desde procesadores agrícolas, empacadoras de fruta y restaurantes, hasta oficinas y establecimientos comerciales, que han sido identificados teniendo Brotes de casos de Covid-19 en lugar de trabajo. Un brote es definido como lugar de trabajo con dos o más casos que no son contactos de la misma vivienda. Una vez que cinco o más casos son identificados y conectados a un establecimiento la Autoridad de Salud de Oregon OHA divulgará la información en su reporte semanal. Como una comunidad debemos continuar a seguir las pautas apropiadas para:
- Distanciamiento social
- Use cubierta facial en el trabajo y durante su tiempo personal fuera de trabajo
- Lávese las manos con frecuencia
- Quédese en casa si está enfermo y hable con su doctor aun cuando piense que tiene alergias
Los esfuerzos de rastreo de contactos son esenciales aquí en el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Hood River y el Condado de Hood River tiene la segunda tasa más alto de pruebas por cápita en el estado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.