U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will have a live online town hall June 12, hosted by Town Hall Project, for residents of Hood River, Sherman, Gilliam, Wheeler and Wasco counties.
The town hall begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12. The link is available on Facebook/Town Hall Project; search Wyden.
Residents of Hood River, Sherman, Gilliam, Wheeler and Wasco counties who would like to participate by asking Wyden a question can fill a form, also available at Town Hall Project.
