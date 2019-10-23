Here are important things to remember, starting with the fact that all ballots must be received by the Elections Office 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 5.
Remember: Postmarks do not count.
Who’s voting?
Not everyone. This is NOT a county-wide election.
Precincts 1, 2 and 3 — The City of Hood River Protect our Parks initiative, 14-67.
This is for voters who live inside city limits only .
I got two ballots!
If you have updated your registration after Sept. 23, you may receive two ballots.
Vote only the ballot with the green sticker on the front. Discard the other one.
Voting twice, like any other abnormality, can result in nullification of your vote.
How do I submit it?
Mail it in — postage required — or in the sidewalk drop box at Sixth and State streets, County Administrative Building (the brick one).
Don’t mail it after Oct. 29, to avoid any chance of postal delay making your ballot too late to be counted.
If you work in The Dalles, you can also drop your ballot off at the Wasco County Courthouse during business hours.
Yes, mail by Oct. 29 or drop at 601 State St. There is a ballot box slot in the front of the building or in the Election office on the third floor at the end of the hall.
(Note: The Cascade Locks drop box is not available for this election.)
Where do I sign?
Sign your own ballot and only your own ballot, with signature that matches your voter registration.
Be sure to sign the envelope holding your ballot, but first put your ballot inside the privacy sleeve provided.
