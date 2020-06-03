A limited selection of in-person services are now available at 40 DMV offices across the state. Scheduling started June 1, and appointments began June 3.
Services available by mail or online will not be available at field offices, but you can make an appointment for:
Driver licensing and ID cards — originals, renewals and replacements, including passenger car and commercial licenses and instruction permits.
Now available
Driver knowledge tests.
Driving privilege reinstatements.
Disabled parking placards.
VIN inspections for new-to-Oregon vehicles previously titled elsewhere.
Farm endorsements.
If you need to renew a license or ID card, consider waiting until later in the summer when the initial demand for services may have subsided.
“Our first priority is the people who were unable to get the services we can do only in person, such as replace a lost driver license or ID, issuing commercial driver licenses, knowledge tests, and reinstating driving privileges,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said.
“Please be patient and expect longer than normal wait times on the phone and for an available appointment,” he added. He also suggested waiting to do your business if the need is not immediate.
You can make an appointment by calling a local DMV phone number: The Dalles DMV office is 541-296-9458; The Hood River DMV office is 541-386-3231.
Offices have been equipped with plastic shields at each workstation, lobby furniture has been moved to promote social distancing and extra cleaning of offices is scheduled to help keep customers and employees safe.
When visiting, expect to follow safe social distancing and other safety measures.
Enter the office for your appointment alone, unless a parent or guardian is needed to sign an application for a teenager applying for driving privileges or a translator is needed for knowledge tests.
Please cancel your appointment if you get ill, and reschedule if showing flu-like symptoms.
