On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Hood River County Prevention Department and Educational Service District (ESD) 112 will be offering a Youth Mental Health First Aid training in Hood River County.
Registration is open to the public, and costs $20 for the manual; space is limited, so participants are encouraged to reserve their spots early. The training will be at the Fish Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River.
The 8-hour training course is intended to give people the tools to identify when a youth might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with appropriate supports and resources when necessary, according to a Prevention Department press release.
“One in five Americans has a mental illness, but many are reluctant to seek help or might not know where to turn for care,” said the press release. “Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. For friends and family members, it can be hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not get help until it is too late.”
Just as CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) can help those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Youth Mental Health First Aid is intended to prepare participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis, said the press release.
Youth Mental Health First Aiders learn a five-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support.
For more information or to participate in the Youth Mental Health First Aid training in Hood River County, contact the Prevention Department at 541-387-6890 or belinda.ballah@co.hoodriver.or.us, or visit their Facebook page, Hood River Prevents.
Mental Health First Aid originated as an Australian program in 2001.
The program is operated by the National Council for Behavioral Health in the U.S., in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health.
To learn more about Mental Health First Aid USA, visit www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org.
