Anne Knowles

Anne Margaret Stempson Knowles, age 98, passed away Aug. 27, 2020, at The Arbor in Salem, Ore. She was born in Baker, Minn., on July 8, 1922. She was the daughter of Andrew Stempson and Margaret (Quiggle) Stempson. She was raised on farms around Page, N.D. She graduated from Page High School in 1940. Anne married Vernon Knowles of Colgate, N.D., on June 25, 1941, and they moved to Oregon. Oregon has been her home the past 79 years.
Vern’s love of fishing led him to a 30-year journey employed by the Oregon Fish Commission, working and living at five salmon hatcheries in Western Oregon. Anne spent those years raising their family of four, enjoying membership in home extension groups and church activities, improving her sewing skills by attending classes, and teaching her children life skills.
She and Vern retired to Hood River for 20 years, enjoyed vacations to Hawaii and an Alaskan cruise, and enjoyed their home and garden. In 2002, they moved to Salem and her husband died two months later.
Training and education were always very important to Anne since she wasn’t able to attend college. She took advantage of many college courses, especially writing classes, during her lifetime, and was an avid reader. She raised her children to all be readers and encouraged them to never stop learning.
She enjoyed her working career after her children were in school, and retired as an engineering tech for the Corps of Engineers at Bonneville Dam.
She leaves her four children and their spouses, Jeanne (Don) Austin, Baton Rouge, La., Pat Tichenor (Harvey Smith), Salem, Dr. Ginny Knowles (Dr. Gus Hill), Las Cruces, N.M., and Scott (Vicki) Knowles, Mt. Shasta, Calif.; and five grandchildren, David (Karla) Austin, son Nick, Benicia, Calif., Larry Austin, daughter Gabrielle, Baton Rouge, Jon Tichenor, Phoenix, Ariz., Devaki Knowles (Morgan Jones), Bristol, England, and Michael Knowles, Reno, Nev.
Due to COVID virus, there will be no services. Her ashes will be placed in her husband’s crypt at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.
Arrangements are by Keizer Funeral Chapel in Keizer. If you wish to share a memory of Anne, please feel free to write or email Jeanne: Jeanne Austin, 13013 Carrington Place Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70817; Jeanneaustin42@gmail.com. She will share your comments with family.