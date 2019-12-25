Betty “Nana” Kment Irwin joined her fellow angels on Dec. 12, 2019, in Koloa’s Kauai Hospice with family close by her side.
Known throughout her life as thoughtful, caring, kind, and generous, Louie Elizabeth LaRue (Betty Lou) came into the world on Sept. 5, 1932, in a small unincorporated town in Arkansas near the Mississippi River.
Folks who knew her as she grew up in Wilson, Ark., remembered her with the same loving fondness that family, friends and neighbors did in future places she made home. She began her beloved role as mother in Vancouver, Wash., and raised her five children in Hood River, Ore.
In 1965, she received a Certificate for Valor for saving the life of a drowning child. Representatives from the City of Hood River noted in a document sent to support the honor that Betty “is known in Hood River as the nicest person you’d ever hope to meet. She is a dedicated wife and mother and the type of person we all should strive to be.”
Once her children graduated high school, Betty moved to Kauai, where she lived for the last 43 years and was thrilled to be Nana to 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
On Kauai, she was a dedicated volunteer at Lihue’s Wilcox Hospital for more than 20 years. She was a faithful member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, where she could often be found volunteering for church events and sharing her special baking skills and recipes for fundraising.
And speaking of baking, Nana is especially remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for helping them learn how to bake chocolate chip cookies, holiday pies and homemade fruit cake during the Christmas season, which she shared with family and friends.
For Nana, Christmas was her absolute favorite time of year and always began the day after Thanksgiving with the tree going up. Her motto was you can never have too many ornaments or lights and she played Christmas music all day, every day through Christmas. Her home was filled with the succulent aroma of holiday baking. And egg nog and “wocky woad” ice cream were some of her favorite holiday traditions. Stockings were always filled with oranges, apples, nuts, chocolate drop cream candies; if that wasn’t enough, Nana shared her secret made-from-scratch fudge recipe with her family. The fudge continues to be a holiday presence.
Nana loved nature. Being outdoors often meant hiking or walking whether it was in the cottonmouth snake infested terrain around Wilson or the notable “Gil’s Stairs” in Hood River. Most summers, Nana would take all her children to Lost Lake in Oregon, where they would spend much of the summer camping in a trailer. These excursions included long walks around the lake and hikes up to Lost Lake Butte. Once she moved to Kauai, daily five mile walks on Kauai’s Wailua Beach always brought her great joy.
But as she reminded her hospice caregivers, the most important thing in her life was her family: Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Tom Irwin, her father and mother, Edward LaRue and Gertrude Alexander LaRue Brigance, her brother Billy Edward LaRue, and her sister Becky Bowie.
Nana is survived by:
Children: Mike (Anna) Kment of Spokane, Wash.; Tony (Carole) Kment of Lihue, Hawaii; Becky (Bruce) Sakimae of Koloa, Hawaii; Kristie (Mark) Schmid of Trout Lake, Wash.; Karla (John) Bailey of Kilauea, Hawaii.
Brothers: Dub (Charlene) LaRue of Kingston, Idaho; Wally (Gin) LaRue of Paris, Tenn.
Thirteen grandchildren: Erin (Matt) Newton, Melissa (Scott) Mason, Mike Coots, Adam (Kristin) Schmid, Abby (Rick) Cyphers, Nicole (Bobby) Galchutt, Jeremy (Sarah) Schmid, Sarah (Peter) Chi, Margie (Dan) Mintz, Taylor (Van) Sakimae, Matthew Kment, Trace (Ben) Kment and Garrett Sakimae (Lalitha).
Eighteen great-grandchildren: Krayson Dao-Sakimae, Lilly Schmid, Klayton Schmid, Gavin Galchutt, Cassidy Mason, Cole Newton, Hannah Schmid, Micah and Makana Galchutt, Luke Newton, Gracie Schmid, Tucker Mason, Sam Mintz, Kron Sakimae, Anna Mintz, Jayden Chi, Kairi Sakimae and Inara Chi.
Nana’s family offers thanks and appreciation to the staffs at both Regency at Puakea and Hale Kupuna for the excellent and special care she received. They would also like to express their immense gratitude to Kauai Hospice for their loving care of Nana and her family during her final days. Memorial contributions may be made to Kauai Hospice, 4457 Pahe’e Street, Lihue (www.kauaihospice.org) in honor of Betty “Nana” Irwin.