Bob Thomsen, a former resident of Pine Grove, orchardist and long-time rancher in Lander, Wyo., passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, in Wyoming with family by his side at the age of 86. Bob was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Hood River, Ore.

Services are pending, but friends are encouraged to call Anderson’s Tribute Center for more information.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

