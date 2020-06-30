Delbert Martin Cesar, age 90, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on June 17, 2020. Private services are scheduled. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alice Jeanette Schafroth, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on June 17, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral home is in care of arrangements. The family will hold services at a later date.
Jack Earl Fetter, age 90, resident of Moro, Ore., died on June 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home website once finalized.
Janet Lucille Christoffer died on June 25, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Janet was born on Aug. 30, 1938, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Blane Hubert Hagen died on June 26, 2020, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Blane was born on June 30, 1942, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Christian burial will be July 1. A viewing will be held at 3 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1107 Pine St., Hood River, and a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River, will follow at 4 p.m. Should you attend, you are required to wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Vickie Lynn McDowel, age 52, a resident of Washougal, Ore., died near Rufus, Ore., on June 16, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed service is being planned and details will be on Spencer, Libby & Powell Website once finalized.
Catherine Elizabeth Colvard, age 89, a resident of Portland, Ore., previously a long-time resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on June 28, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Wilbert Harold Custard, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., and previously of Rickreall, Ore., died on June 28, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Funeral services and burial will be held in Crescent, Okla., the date yet to be determined.
Vicky Lynn Russell, age 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on June 24 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Guy Anthony Thornton, age 73, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died on June 26, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Harold Warren Bratton, age 67, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died on June 26, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.